In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Big weekend of hurling and football action on the way; we preview the SHC final, talk to the respective managers and team captains.

Also a look ahead to Saturday’s two SFC semi finals.

Huge participation and support for Saturday’s 5 and 10k run for Two Mile House’ Adam Burke. Panel discussion that evening also attracting big support, chaired by Marty Morrissey with guests Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Michael Duignan and Davy Fitzgerald.

Ballymore Eustace take the JFC in style, full report and reaction.

Raheens and Kilcock through to the IFC final, full reports on semi final games.

Sarsfields take Senior B title while Maynooth are tops in Reserve B final

Eadestown retain senior status as Allenwood drop to intermediate.

Camogie: Johnstownbridge make it seven senior titles in a row.

Rugby: The OvalOffice with Dermot O’Mahoney.

Naas make it two from two in the Ulster Bank AIL Division 1B

Golf: Killeen make it five wins in five years; Royal Curragh pipped in Pierce Purcell Shield All Ireland final, plus all the results from the Fairway and Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Dogs: Another exciting night at Newbrige Dog Track.

Racing Affairs: Betfair battle may be the first of many ahead (Robert Catterson).

KDFL: Liffey Celtic capture Division 1 Cup as Kildare Town come from behind to take vital three points against Redwood. All the results, fixtures and tables from the KDFL