In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After SFC quarter finals, two mouth-watering semi finals on the way as Moorefield take on Athy and Johnstownbridge play Celbrige. Extensive reports on all four quarter final games.

Naas man Gary Cully an instant hit on his professional boxing dubut in Belfast.

Ardclough book a final spot with a late goal against Confey in SHC semi final replay.

Ladies: Confey crowned Ladies champions while JTB and Celbridge are through to senior camogie decider.

SFC relegation semi finals ensures Larries and Maynooth retain status as Allenwood and Eadestown must fight out relegation decider.

This weekend Ballymore Eustace and Caragh clash in Junior Football final while Monasterevan play Kilcock and Raheens meet Clogherinkoe in IFC semi finals; all previewed in this week's edition.

Rugby is back and Naas are off to a flyer in the Ulster Bank AIL Division 1B opener while Dermot O'Mahoney's The OvalOffice reviews the rugby scene.

Golf: Picture special Naas Captain's Prize plus all the results of the week including Royal Curragh pipped for All Ireland honours; along with the Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Man Twenty One takes Texacloth Derby final in impressive fashion.

RacingAffairs: Lisa O'Neill the latest flying female jockey (Robert Catterson).

Three page KDFL Special as Kildare Town hit Liffey Celtic for six; Newbridge Town get the better of Rathangan in Masters Shield semi final, while Caragh Celtic reach first ever Lumsden Cup final. Plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

