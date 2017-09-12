In this week's Leinster Leinster Sport

It’s all to play for in Saturday’s SFC action. Tommy Callaghan previews the four quarter finals of the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors last eight clashes.

In the SHC, Naas edge closer to that elusive title while Ardclough and Confey must try again. Full reports.

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip IFC are down to the semi finals, extensive reports of the quarter finals.

Caragh and Ballymore Eustace to clash in the Tom Cross JFC final.

Towers clinch quarter final spot while Kilcullen and Castlemitchell are set to battle it out in the IFC relegation final.

At U16 level Naas are crowned ‘A’ champions while Sarsfields take ‘B’ title amid some ugly scenes.

Eric Donovan takes Celtic title in style after his first eight round pro fight.

Moorefield Ladies pipped while Carbury record win the Leinster Ladies football.

Stance on hurling fixtures strongly defended at Co. Board meeting.

Rule change to make feck all difference (Tommy Callaghan).

Indoor Bowling: record breaking entry for Rathcoffey tournament.

Golf: Past and present sporting stars in action at Naas CelebAm, Captain’s Prize at Millicent, plus all the results and upcoming events

Dogs: Right Half Back best in Texacloth semi final.

RacingAffairs: Some equine greats which didn’t manage to get quite there (Robert Catterson).

Soccer: In the KDFL Division 3 Cup Newbridge Hotspurs advance in seven goal thriller while Suncroft go on a goal blitz in McIntyre Senior Cup; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

