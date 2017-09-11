Carbury teenager crowned Junior European Kickboxing champion

A Carbury teenager is returning from a winning trip away to Macedonia.

17-year-old Conor McGlinchey was crowned the 79kg Junior European Kickboxing champion 2017.

Conor with his coach Dave

Conor is a student at Terenure College, and trained for many months to scoop the coveted title.

Conor overcame Turkey, GB and Hungary to grab the number one spot, with help and support from his coach Dave Heffernan.

Kickboxing is a sport moving fast towards Olympic recognition.