Athy pro-boxer Eric Donovan hoping to claim the BUI Celtic Featherweight title today

Athy's Eric Donovan will take to the ring tonight, in a bid to be crowned the BUI Celtic Featherweight champion today.

Donovan, a.k.a 'Lilywhite Lightening', headlines the ‘Celtic Clash 3’ bill at the National Stadium, Dublin today (September 9).

He will take on reigning Welsh champion, Dai Davies.

This is Donovan’s fifth ever pro fight, with four wins, since turning pro in June 2016.

A Newbridge native who stepped away from boxing after years of success at underage level is returning back to the ring to make his pro debut.

24-year-old Chris Mullally won buckets of domestic titles, multiple multi nations medals, European Schoolboys bronze, and was also a two-time World Championships quarter finalist.