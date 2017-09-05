Time to take a serious look at senior football set-up (Tommy Callaghan).

Senior Football Championship: Sash back on track in low key display; Naas too strong for 14 man Carbury; Second half scoring spree gets Clane through while Round Towers and Confey must try again.

Senior Hurling Championship: Celbridge remain on course for back-to-back titles.

Ladies Football: Moorefield crowned intermediate champs; Carbury take junior title.

Cúl Camp: this week we visit Ardclough.

Preview: a look ahead to this weekend's senior hurling semi finals; intermediate football quarter finals and the semi finals of the JFC.

Interview with Naas' David Hayde as, at 50, he continues to shine on the althletic front, both at home and abroad.

Kilcullen CC marks success of local man JB Murphy.

Golf: All the results from the Fairways; Gavin Lunny's weekly golf top, and a picture special from the Homeless Care Annual Golf outing to Naas.

Racing: Irish Champions weekend could be the best yet (Robert Catterson).

Newbridge Dog Track: Man Twenty One fastest in Texacloth Juvenile Derby.

KDFL: Newbridge Colts and Allenwood book semi final places in Joe Rooney Women's Cup; plus all the results, fixtures, tables; noticeboard and Football Focus.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport, in the shops now.