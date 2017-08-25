Top level Newbridge boxer to return to the ring for pro debut

A Newbridge native who stepped away from boxing after years of success at underage level is returning back to the ring.

At one stage during his teenage years, 24-year-old Chris Mullally was ranked #4 in the World.

Mullally won buckets of domestic titles, multiple multi nations medals, European Schoolboys bronze, and was also a two-time World Championships quarter finalist.

Mullally will make his pro debut on Saturday September 9 at the National Stadium in Dublin on the 'Celtic Clash 3: Building Champions' card promoted by Boxing Ireland and Tony Davitt.

The night is headlined by another former Kildare amateur star, with Athy's Eric Donovan challenging for the vacant BUI Celtic featherweight title against Welsh champion Dai Davies.

“I took a break for a while because I was flat out with the boxing from a young age. I got back into it because I missed the boxing, and I always wanted to go pro so I decided to give it shot", said Mullally.

Mullally now trains at Kilnamanagh BC in Tallaght under Stephen Kavanagh, alongside pro lightweight Liam Gaynor and top amateur super heavyweight Jay Clarke.

For Mullally, activity is the name of the game, and the big man is looking to stay busy from hereon in, starting on September 9. Mullally outlined how “short term my pro debut is coming up and hopefully I get one or two fights in before the end of the year. Long term, we haven’t really discussed it, we’ll just see how the rest of the year pans out and take it from there.”

Headlined by the Eric Donovan v Dai Davies BUI Celtic featherweight title fight, the ‘Celtic Clash 3: Building Champions’ card also features Regan Buckley v Carl McDonald, Anto Cacace, Stephen McAfee, Martin Quinn, Aiden Metcalfe, Dylan McDonagh, Colin O’Donovan, Gerard Whitehouse, Michael Gallagher, Keane McMahon, John Joyce and Bernard Roe.

Tickets for the show cost €30 (Balcony), €40 (Gallery), €60 (Ringside), €100 (VIP Premium), and €15 (Under-15s gallery – must be bought alongside an adult ticket) and are available to buy from Chris at 085 230 4406 or online at Ticketmaster.ie