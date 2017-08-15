Kildare competitors all set for Community Games finals

The 50th National Community Games August Festival take place this weekend at the National Sports Complex in Abbottstown, Blanchardstown. Over 2,500 children aged 6-16 will compete for national titles in a wide range of sporting activity. Nineteen areas are represented in Kildare's 210 strong team travelling to the festival.

The programme spread over the two days has Kildare involved in most events The Athletics programmes is spread over the weekend on the NSC Turf Pitches. Clane/Rathcoffey represent Kildare in U10 Gaelic on Saturday while Kilcullen line out in the U14 Girls Gaelic on Sunday, The Newbridge St Brigids girls are in the U10 indoor Soccer on Saturday in the Indoor Training Arena. Newbridge St Conleths are representing Kildare in Culture Corner and Choir on Saturday plus a host of Talent events over both days, Eadestown will be all out to repeat their success in Drama while Prosperous and Kildare Town have strong relay teams.

Other events for Kildare are Handwriting, Art and Model Making.

Kildare's Team for National Community Games Festival in Abbotstown

Athy (2 Competitors)

800m U14 boys, ,--- Padraic Spillane

Model Making U10 boys, Brendan Frederick Smyth

Ballymore Eustace (4)

4 x 100 U15 mixed---Sean Broderick, Daniel Conway, Eabha Gilroy, Charlie Litton, 200m U16 girls – Eabha Gilroy

Cellbridge South (1)

Art U12 Boys, ,---Shuban Thoppe

Clane-Rathcoffey (19)

Gaelic Football U10 --- Louglan Behan, Daniel Connell, Adam Corbett, Alex Duffy, Conor Duggan, Evan Dunne, Samuel Farrell, Barry Fitzpatrick, Jack Grealish, Finn Heislin. Eoghan Lyons. Darash Mcaneney. Sean McGinn. Samuel Shiels, Harrison Smith, Neil Vizzard

Long Puck U14 girls --- Rebecca Lynch

100m U14 girls --- Sarah Millea

High Jump U16 girls --- Susie Nester

Confey (5)

Group Music U12 --- Olesia Blyznyuk, Ana Luiza Pavel

Solo Music U12 --- Olesia Blyznyuk

Group Music U16 --- Holly Fitzpatrick, Vincent Sheeran Morris

Solo Singing U16 --- Abbey McGiff

Eadestown (23)

Pitch and Putt U16 Boys --- Darragh Behan, Jason Brady, Jamie Butler, Andrew Curran, Ben Fitzsimons

Comedy Sketch U12 ---Louise Byrne, Ella Flynn, Molly Harney, Megan Keogh, Sarah Larkin, Aoife Lawler

Comedy Sketch U16 ,---Sadie Byrne, Edward Carter, Daragh Conneff, Fiona McShane, Sinead Touhy, Megan White

4 x 100 U13 mixed---Bernadette Harney. Jason Brady, Niamh Judge, Laura Byrne, Arden Magee, Aidan Walsh

800m U14 girls --- Ruth Sargent

Johnstown – Kill (5)

Solo Singing U12 ---Majury Conor

Project U11 ---Jonathan Fruergaard, Maya Fruergaard, Cillian Wynne, Owen Wynne

80m U8 girls ---Laila Mahfoud

Kilcullen (25)

Gaelic Football U14 --- Amy Bermudez, Ellie Bermudez, Edwina Birchall, Hannah Breen, Roisin Browne, Roisin Cahill, Ellen Coleman, Ava Cronin. Hannah Crowley, Rachel Keane, Caitlin Kennedy, Sophie Ngai, Siobhra Ni Bheachain, Molly O'loughlin, Lucy O'toole

4 x 200 U16 mixed---Jake Murphy, Sally Murphy, Eoin Redmond, Molly Aspell, Ruth Birchall

Art U8 Girls --- Keely O'sullian

Art U10 Girls --- Anna Williams

Art U12 Girls --- Ella Cullen

80m U8 boys ---Tiernan Donnelly

60m U8 girls ---Tuilelaith Mills

Kildare Town (15)

4 x 100 U12 boys---Ola Amoo, Conor Clancy, Barry Gibbons, Darragh Murtagh, Artsjoms Petrov, Adam Quinn

4 x 100 U16 boys---Cillian Duffy, David Heffernan, Eoin McGrath, Charlie O'Neill

Shot Putt U14 boys, --- Thomas Amoo

200m U16 boys --- Eoin McGrath

100m U12 girls --- Kiela Moore

Hurdles U14 girls --- Eadaoin Murtagh

Javelin U14 girls --- Saoirse Murtagh

100m U16 boys --- Charlie O'Neill

Shot Putt U14 Girls --- Hannah Wilson

Maynooth East (1)

Art U10 Boys --- Senan Dowling

Milltown (3)

Long Jump U14 boys --- Ben Curran

1500m U16 boys --- Peter Hamilton

Art U14 Boys --- Ross Mc Hale

Monasterevan (1)

600m U12 boys --- Max Treacy

Moone Crookstown (3)

Art U8 Boys --- Lee Cardiff

Javelin U14 boys --- Scott Cardiff

Discus U16 boys --- James O'kane

Prosperous (26)

4 x 100 U12 girls --- Anna Hawkins, Julia Hawkinsm Katie Hawkins , Erin Lenihan, Sadhbh Moore, Juliana Smal, Hayley Trant

4 x 100 U14 girls --- Suzanne Carew, Hazel Lee, Orlaith O'Mahoney, Aoileann O'Mahony

4 x 100 U16 girls --- Jessica Kiernan, Hannah O'Grady. Victoria Ogundipe, Elisha Trant

4 x 100 U14 boys --- Kevin Hannon. Alex Kehoe. Cathal Mckennedy, Oliver McNamee. Darragh Swords

60m U8 boys --- Aidan Tobin

Ball Throw U12 girls --- Anna Price

Ball Throw U12 boys --- Conor Walsh

100m U12 boys --- Daniel Smal

Handwriting U12 Boys --- James Tierney

Sallins (5)

4 x 100 U10 mixed---Charlie Cahill, Lucey Doheny, Mathew Sheerin, Bonnie O Neill

100m U10 boys --- Charlie Cahill

200m U10 girls --- Lucey Doheny

Long Jump U14 girls --- Gillian Dempsey

St Brigids Newbridge (17)

Indoor Soccer U10 girls --- Eabha Brennan, Kate Dunphy, Freya Healy, Aoife Martin, Jessica McNulty, Kate McNulty, Chloe Nicholson, Sadhbh Simpson

Handwriting U10 Boys --- Ben Curran

Art U14 Girls --- Anna Xue

Model Making U10 Girls – Aoibhe McDonald

Model Making U12 Girls --- Marie Zakharova

Model Making U14 Girls --- Ciara Long

Model Making U12 Boys --- Charlie Doyle

Long Puck U12 boys, ,---Alex Bell

1500m U16 girls --- Alex Murphy

Hurdles U10 girls – Hannah O'Sullivan

St Conleths (47)

Choir U13 ---Sean Clark Corregidor, Cadence Curran, Ella Delaney, Lily Jo Cooke, Ellen Devine, Aine Dowling, Emma Hanrahan, Ava Hogan, Grace Kidd, Sarah Moran, Caoilinn O'Neill, Abbie Potts, Sarah Quinlivan, Kerrianna Rollinson, Ciara Ryan, Kady Whelan

Culture Corner U15 --- Lily Dowse, Saraid Hartnett, Kayla McCarter, Cory Sean Minihan, Georgia Hyland, Niamh Whitehead

Group Dance U12 ---Emma Byrne, Katelyn Dennehy, Lucy Murray, Georgia Cassin, Olivia Hyland Group Dance U16 --- Mia Doyle, Ellen Dowse, Robyn Maher. Lucy Pearson, Amy Wynne

Group Singing U12 --- Aoibhionn Dennehy, Ava Kidd, Ruby Maher, Lucy O'brien

Group Singing U16 ---Hannah Conlan, Caoimhe Gately, Stacy Maher, Jake Carrick

Solo Recitation U12 ---Georgia Cassin

Solo Dance U12 ---Olivia Hyland

Solo Dance U16 ---Ellen Dowse

Solo Music U16 ---Jake Carrick

Solo Recitation U16 --- Stacy Maher

Art U16 Girls --- Fiyinfoluwa Oluokun

Art U16 Boys ---Yu Chen Zhuang

Handwriting U10 Girls --- Lily Jo Cooke

Handwriting U12 Girls --- Jasmine O Byrne

100m U10 girls ---Aisling Irhue

100m U16 girls ---Omason Ayavoro

100m U14 boys ---Runo Ayavoro

Hurdles U14 boys ---Alex O Shea

Straffan - Ardclough (1)

200m U10 boys ---Colm Walsh

Suncroft - Curragh

Hurdles U10 boys ---Hugh Martin

High Jump U16 boys ---Lucas Moylan

600m U12 girls ---Lara Prendergast.