Kildare competitors all set for Community Games finals
Eabha Gilroy ( Ballymore Eustace) compete in U16 200m and mixed Relay
The 50th National Community Games August Festival take place this weekend at the National Sports Complex in Abbottstown, Blanchardstown. Over 2,500 children aged 6-16 will compete for national titles in a wide range of sporting activity. Nineteen areas are represented in Kildare's 210 strong team travelling to the festival.
The programme spread over the two days has Kildare involved in most events The Athletics programmes is spread over the weekend on the NSC Turf Pitches. Clane/Rathcoffey represent Kildare in U10 Gaelic on Saturday while Kilcullen line out in the U14 Girls Gaelic on Sunday, The Newbridge St Brigids girls are in the U10 indoor Soccer on Saturday in the Indoor Training Arena. Newbridge St Conleths are representing Kildare in Culture Corner and Choir on Saturday plus a host of Talent events over both days, Eadestown will be all out to repeat their success in Drama while Prosperous and Kildare Town have strong relay teams.
Other events for Kildare are Handwriting, Art and Model Making.
Kildare's Team for National Community Games Festival in Abbotstown
Athy (2 Competitors)
800m U14 boys, ,--- Padraic Spillane
Model Making U10 boys, Brendan Frederick Smyth
Ballymore Eustace (4)
4 x 100 U15 mixed---Sean Broderick, Daniel Conway, Eabha Gilroy, Charlie Litton, 200m U16 girls – Eabha Gilroy
Cellbridge South (1)
Art U12 Boys, ,---Shuban Thoppe
Clane-Rathcoffey (19)
Gaelic Football U10 --- Louglan Behan, Daniel Connell, Adam Corbett, Alex Duffy, Conor Duggan, Evan Dunne, Samuel Farrell, Barry Fitzpatrick, Jack Grealish, Finn Heislin. Eoghan Lyons. Darash Mcaneney. Sean McGinn. Samuel Shiels, Harrison Smith, Neil Vizzard
Long Puck U14 girls --- Rebecca Lynch
100m U14 girls --- Sarah Millea
High Jump U16 girls --- Susie Nester
Confey (5)
Group Music U12 --- Olesia Blyznyuk, Ana Luiza Pavel
Solo Music U12 --- Olesia Blyznyuk
Group Music U16 --- Holly Fitzpatrick, Vincent Sheeran Morris
Solo Singing U16 --- Abbey McGiff
Eadestown (23)
Pitch and Putt U16 Boys --- Darragh Behan, Jason Brady, Jamie Butler, Andrew Curran, Ben Fitzsimons
Comedy Sketch U12 ---Louise Byrne, Ella Flynn, Molly Harney, Megan Keogh, Sarah Larkin, Aoife Lawler
Comedy Sketch U16 ,---Sadie Byrne, Edward Carter, Daragh Conneff, Fiona McShane, Sinead Touhy, Megan White
4 x 100 U13 mixed---Bernadette Harney. Jason Brady, Niamh Judge, Laura Byrne, Arden Magee, Aidan Walsh
800m U14 girls --- Ruth Sargent
Johnstown – Kill (5)
Solo Singing U12 ---Majury Conor
Project U11 ---Jonathan Fruergaard, Maya Fruergaard, Cillian Wynne, Owen Wynne
80m U8 girls ---Laila Mahfoud
Kilcullen (25)
Gaelic Football U14 --- Amy Bermudez, Ellie Bermudez, Edwina Birchall, Hannah Breen, Roisin Browne, Roisin Cahill, Ellen Coleman, Ava Cronin. Hannah Crowley, Rachel Keane, Caitlin Kennedy, Sophie Ngai, Siobhra Ni Bheachain, Molly O'loughlin, Lucy O'toole
4 x 200 U16 mixed---Jake Murphy, Sally Murphy, Eoin Redmond, Molly Aspell, Ruth Birchall
Art U8 Girls --- Keely O'sullian
Art U10 Girls --- Anna Williams
Art U12 Girls --- Ella Cullen
80m U8 boys ---Tiernan Donnelly
60m U8 girls ---Tuilelaith Mills
Kildare Town (15)
4 x 100 U12 boys---Ola Amoo, Conor Clancy, Barry Gibbons, Darragh Murtagh, Artsjoms Petrov, Adam Quinn
4 x 100 U16 boys---Cillian Duffy, David Heffernan, Eoin McGrath, Charlie O'Neill
Shot Putt U14 boys, --- Thomas Amoo
200m U16 boys --- Eoin McGrath
100m U12 girls --- Kiela Moore
Hurdles U14 girls --- Eadaoin Murtagh
Javelin U14 girls --- Saoirse Murtagh
100m U16 boys --- Charlie O'Neill
Shot Putt U14 Girls --- Hannah Wilson
Maynooth East (1)
Art U10 Boys --- Senan Dowling
Milltown (3)
Long Jump U14 boys --- Ben Curran
1500m U16 boys --- Peter Hamilton
Art U14 Boys --- Ross Mc Hale
Monasterevan (1)
600m U12 boys --- Max Treacy
Moone Crookstown (3)
Art U8 Boys --- Lee Cardiff
Javelin U14 boys --- Scott Cardiff
Discus U16 boys --- James O'kane
Prosperous (26)
4 x 100 U12 girls --- Anna Hawkins, Julia Hawkinsm Katie Hawkins , Erin Lenihan, Sadhbh Moore, Juliana Smal, Hayley Trant
4 x 100 U14 girls --- Suzanne Carew, Hazel Lee, Orlaith O'Mahoney, Aoileann O'Mahony
4 x 100 U16 girls --- Jessica Kiernan, Hannah O'Grady. Victoria Ogundipe, Elisha Trant
4 x 100 U14 boys --- Kevin Hannon. Alex Kehoe. Cathal Mckennedy, Oliver McNamee. Darragh Swords
60m U8 boys --- Aidan Tobin
Ball Throw U12 girls --- Anna Price
Ball Throw U12 boys --- Conor Walsh
100m U12 boys --- Daniel Smal
Handwriting U12 Boys --- James Tierney
Sallins (5)
4 x 100 U10 mixed---Charlie Cahill, Lucey Doheny, Mathew Sheerin, Bonnie O Neill
100m U10 boys --- Charlie Cahill
200m U10 girls --- Lucey Doheny
Long Jump U14 girls --- Gillian Dempsey
St Brigids Newbridge (17)
Indoor Soccer U10 girls --- Eabha Brennan, Kate Dunphy, Freya Healy, Aoife Martin, Jessica McNulty, Kate McNulty, Chloe Nicholson, Sadhbh Simpson
Handwriting U10 Boys --- Ben Curran
Art U14 Girls --- Anna Xue
Model Making U10 Girls – Aoibhe McDonald
Model Making U12 Girls --- Marie Zakharova
Model Making U14 Girls --- Ciara Long
Model Making U12 Boys --- Charlie Doyle
Long Puck U12 boys, ,---Alex Bell
1500m U16 girls --- Alex Murphy
Hurdles U10 girls – Hannah O'Sullivan
St Conleths (47)
Choir U13 ---Sean Clark Corregidor, Cadence Curran, Ella Delaney, Lily Jo Cooke, Ellen Devine, Aine Dowling, Emma Hanrahan, Ava Hogan, Grace Kidd, Sarah Moran, Caoilinn O'Neill, Abbie Potts, Sarah Quinlivan, Kerrianna Rollinson, Ciara Ryan, Kady Whelan
Culture Corner U15 --- Lily Dowse, Saraid Hartnett, Kayla McCarter, Cory Sean Minihan, Georgia Hyland, Niamh Whitehead
Group Dance U12 ---Emma Byrne, Katelyn Dennehy, Lucy Murray, Georgia Cassin, Olivia Hyland Group Dance U16 --- Mia Doyle, Ellen Dowse, Robyn Maher. Lucy Pearson, Amy Wynne
Group Singing U12 --- Aoibhionn Dennehy, Ava Kidd, Ruby Maher, Lucy O'brien
Group Singing U16 ---Hannah Conlan, Caoimhe Gately, Stacy Maher, Jake Carrick
Solo Recitation U12 ---Georgia Cassin
Solo Dance U12 ---Olivia Hyland
Solo Dance U16 ---Ellen Dowse
Solo Music U16 ---Jake Carrick
Solo Recitation U16 --- Stacy Maher
Art U16 Girls --- Fiyinfoluwa Oluokun
Art U16 Boys ---Yu Chen Zhuang
Handwriting U10 Girls --- Lily Jo Cooke
Handwriting U12 Girls --- Jasmine O Byrne
100m U10 girls ---Aisling Irhue
100m U16 girls ---Omason Ayavoro
100m U14 boys ---Runo Ayavoro
Hurdles U14 boys ---Alex O Shea
Straffan - Ardclough (1)
200m U10 boys ---Colm Walsh
Suncroft - Curragh
Hurdles U10 boys ---Hugh Martin
High Jump U16 boys ---Lucas Moylan
600m U12 girls ---Lara Prendergast.
