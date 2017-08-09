Kildare's Jenny Murphy will line out for Ireland in World Cup opener tonight

The Irish rugby squad will line out today in the opener of the World Cup 2017.

The ladies will play Austrailia at the UCD bowl and kick-off is at 7pm.

Kilcullen native Jenny Murphy, named on the starting squad, will wear number 13.

Jenny plays her club rugby with Old Belvedere.

The game will be broadcast live on television in the Republic of Ireland by eir Sport 1 and RTÉ Two, and in the UK by ITV 4.

RTÉ 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

There will be live streaming available on www.rwcwomens.com in selected regions.