Kildare native Emma Byrne to hang up her boots as ROI goalkeeper

Leixlip native Emma Byrne has announced her retirement from soccer.

Byrne was goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland for 21 years.

She made her debut with the squad in 1996, as a 17-year-old teenager.

She joined the Arsenal squad in 2000. Her contract finished with the Gunners in December 2016.

Byrne capped 134 times for Ireland.

She was joint winner of Leixlip’s Sport Civic Awards in 2013

Emma announced her decision on Twitter this morning: