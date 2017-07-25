Athy GFC secure sale of site to build two new pitches
PLANS INCLUDE TWO NEW FLOODLIT PITCHES BESIDE GERALDINE PARK
Athy GFC. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Athy GFC have unveiled that they have secured a seven acre site to build two new football pitches.
Club chairman Marty McEvoy said:
“Athy GFC committee are delighted to inform you all, our members and friends that the sale has closed on our new facility.
“We have secured our dream of 7 acres to develop 2 new playing pitches for our future generations.
“A great day for our club and our future.”
Plans were announced in February of this year for a proposed new €750k facility in the clubhouse.
