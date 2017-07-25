Athy GFC secure sale of site to build two new pitches

Athy GFC have unveiled that they have secured a seven acre site to build two new football pitches.

Club chairman Marty McEvoy said:

“Athy GFC committee are delighted to inform you all, our members and friends that the sale has closed on our new facility.

“We have secured our dream of 7 acres to develop 2 new playing pitches for our future generations.

“A great day for our club and our future.”

Plans were announced in February of this year for a proposed new €750k facility in the clubhouse.