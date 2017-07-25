In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Lilies set to bloom in Croker
Exclusive interview with Kildare stalwart Eamonn Callaghan
The Lilies and the McGeeney factor
Further black card appeal not ruled out
Little between the Leinster final teams, except ...
Appeal for same support again.
Naas and Moorefield to meet in the SFL Division 1 decider
Cúl Camp picture specials from Kildangan and Athgarvan.
Kildare Ladies U16 all set for All Ireland final.
Minor camogie girls advance to decideer.
Lilies U17s crash out to Meath.
All promotion and relegation places decided in SFL
Racing: Past King George winning greats leave big hoofprints to full (Robert Catterson)
Golf: results from the fairways, plus Gavin Lunny's weekly top and picture special from Naas Lady Captain's Day.
Soccer: KDFL reports, results, fixtures, tables plus KDFL Focus.
All that and much, more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
