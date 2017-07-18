In this week's Leinster Leader sport
Lilies to appeal Feely black card as Geezer’s boys are next up
Lots of positives in a bit of a curate’s egg performance (Tommy Callaghan).
Dubs fire power simply too much.
Dublin’s ruthless execution of chances: Cian O’Neill
It’s pain all round for team captain Eoin Doyle
First half goals hit the team hard admits Keith Cribbin.
SHC: wins for Celbridge, Naas, Éire Óg CC and Confey
U17 Football: Young Lilies sail into Leinster semi final
Cúl Camps: This week’s picture pages from Moorefield and Sallins
Camogie: Ladies defeat Tipperary to advance
U16B girls defeat Roscommon.
Late free secures camogie win for Kildare minor girls
Naas boxer brings home bronze medal from Euro finals
Racing: Worrying times for Galway greats as Summer Festival looms (Robert Catterson)
All the news, results, fixtures and tables from the KDFL
All that and much, much more in this week’s Leinster Leader, in the shops now
Dogs: Fantastic four timer for Penny Kennels.
