A look back at the last decade of Kildare v Dublin clashes

No matter what way one looks at it Kildare’s record over the last ten years in the Leinster SFC has been absolutely dismal.

The last six years they have lost in the semi final; while prior to that they lost to Dublin in the final; to Wicklow in a preliminary round and to Meath in Round 1. On the other hand Dublin have won nine of the last ten finals; losing once, 2010 semi final to Meat.

How they have fared in the last decade:

DUBLIN

2016 defeated Westmeath in the final 2-19 to 0-10.

2015 defeated Westmeath in the final 2-13 to 0-6.

2014 defeated Meath in the final 3-20 to 1-10

2013 defeated Meath in the final 2-15 to 0-14

2012 defeated Meath in the final 2-13 to 1-13.

2011 defeated Wexford in the final 2-12 to 1-12

2010 lost to Meath in the semi final 5-9 to 0-13

2009 defeated Kildare in the final 2-15 to 0-18.

2008 defeated Wexford in the final 3-23 to 0-9.

2007 efeated Laois in the final 3-14 to 1-14.

KILDARE

2016 lost to Westmeath in the semi final 1-12 to 1-11

2015 lost to Dublin in the semi final 5-18 to 0-14.

2014 lost to Meath in the semi final 2-16 to 0-17.

2013 lost to Dublin in the semi final 4-16 to 1-9.

2012 lost to Meath in the semi final 1-17 to 1-11

2011 lost to Dublin in the semi final 1-12 to 1-11

2010 lost to Louth in the quarter final 1-22 to 1-16.

2009 lost to Dublin in the final 2-15 to 0-18.

2008 lost to Wicklow in Preliminary Rd 0-13 to 0-9.

2007 lost to Meath in Round 2-11 to 1-8.