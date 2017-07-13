Jimmy, more than just flying the flag for The Lilies

The white flags are finally beginning to appear ahead of Sunday’s Leinster final clash between The Lilies and The Dubs in Croke Park, and hopefully before the big day finally arrives more and more flags and bunting will appear on buildings all around the country while the car flags are also making an appearance throughout Lilywhite land.

One man who is certainly doing his bit for the cause is Naas man, Jimmy Loakman.

Anyone walking or driving through the main streets of Naas, Newbridge and Kilcullen, will no doubt be aware of who Jimmy is supporting as he is seen (and heard) blaring his car horn (in wedding like fashion) in his car adorned with white flags.

Jimmy would be well known in the racing world and would regularly be seen in the parade rings in the three local tracks but for now it is all about Kildare and Dublin, so if you see, or hear, Jimmy give him a thumbs up as he is certainly doing his stuff for The Lilies prior to Sunday’s big game.