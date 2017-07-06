Kildare's Patrick Monahan ready for next week's Para Athletics World Championships in London

Caragh athlete, Patrick Monahan is getting ready to take part in the Para Athletics World Championships, which begin in London next week.

“Delighted to be named in the Irish squad for the IPC world championships in London, commencing next week,” he said on his facebook page.

The wheelchair racer will be competing in the 1500 heats July 16, and the 800 heats on July 19.

Paralympics Ireland announced a team of ten athletes for the championships which are set to take place in the iconic London Olympic stadium from July 14 until 23.

The Irish team boasts five Paralympic medallists and all ten athletes competed at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

