Kildare Town boxer into quarter finals of European Championships

A talented young Kildare female boxer is through to the quarter finals of the European Championships.

Katelynn Phelan of St. Brigids Boxing Club Kildare Town won her first fight today in Sofia, Bulgaria for the Junior Championships.

She was up against Lithuanian boxer Vytaute Kupciunaite, and beat her 5-0.

Katelynn and her fellow clubmate Margeurita Nevin were chosen along with sixteen female boxers to represent Ireland.

She will fight Aaslahan Mehmedova (Bulgaria) or Klaudia Budasz (Poland) tomorrow, July 5.

