In this week's Leinster Leader sport

Ben McCormack and Paul Cribbin to return to training this week.

Kildare minors take on The Dubs in Leinster MFC semi this Wednesday in Conleth’s.

SFL Division 1 comes down to wire with final round this evening (Tuesday July 4)

Claire Melia named as Ireland U18 basketball captain.

Clane upset Coill Dubh, wins also for Naas, Celbridge and Ardclough in the preliminary round of the SHC.

Two page picture special, plus all the results from the Community Games Athletic finals.

Susie O’Carroll stars as Kildare defeat Kilkenny in intermediate camogie All Ireland

Kildare U17s win opening game against Carlow

Eadestown and Sarsfields win Reserve League finals

Rheban looking good in JFC.

Moorefield take to the Fairways in annual golf classic

Naas golfers Conor O’Rourke and Jonathan Yates show fine form at European Amateur Championship.

Pennys Shiner shines at Newbridge Stadium.

Racing: Forget about the class generation, 2017 is all about the 2-year-olds (Robert Catterson).

KDFL: Reports, results, tables, fixtures from another busy soccer week.

