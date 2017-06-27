In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Time to paint the county white (Tommy Callaghan)
Naas put down a championship marker after clinching SHL Division 1 and 2 titles while Maynooth win Division 3
Lilies keep camogie hopes alive.
Naas, Moorefield and Celbridge clinch SFL quarter final spots
GAA results, fixtures and up-to-date fixtures
Three page special on Bunscol finals.
Double page picture special from Kildare town Indoor Bowls pre-Derby tournament
Golf: All the results from the fairways, plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip;
Picture special Naas Golf Annual Corporate Day.
Long lay-off no problem for Cu Abu.
The highs and lows of another fascinating Royal Ascot
Three page special on KDFL, reports, results, fixtures; Focus on Senior Division, plus KDFL Team of the Week.
All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader Sport
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on