Newbridge native Jordan Duggan to start for Ireland U20s

Newbridge native Jordan Duggan has been selected at tighthead prop for the Ireland U20s who play Scotland in the U20 World Cup tomorrow (Sunday).

In all there are six changes on the Ireland side who lost their opening game to Italy by a single point.

Jordan Duggan, who plays his rugby for Naas RFC, comes into the side at tighthead prop and will win his first U20s cap. Duggan comes in for Joey Conway.

The match will be broadcast live by Eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland an on ITV in the UK.

Ireland U20 side v Scotland U20 , World Rugby U20s Championship

(Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Sunday, 4th June 2017, 1.00pm local time/10.00am Irish time)