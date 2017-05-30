In this week’s Leinster Leader Sport

Neil Flynn ruled out for Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter final with Laois, but manager O’Neill happy Lilies have the strength in depth to advance.

Lilies need to be vigilant against Neighbours (Tommy Callaghan).

‘This is what it’s all about, the championship’ Fergal Conway in conversation.

Mixed news from the Kildare Camp as Kildare operate a 35 man panel.

Naas minors take title in thrilling replay against Carbury

SFL: big wins for Moorefield, Naas, Sarsfields, plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date Tables

In the Tom Cross JFC Caragh make it two-from-two while Ballykelly and Cappagh draw.

Kildare Juniors lose out to Meath as Padraig Fogarty scores 1-12.

Eric Donovan makes it four pro wins from four while Allan Phelan also impresses at National Stadium.

Two page special on Cumann na mBunscol finals.

Confey are crowned Ladies League winners while Moorefield secure Division 2 (and promotion) title

Golf: Naas Club further enhanced by magnificent make-over.

Plus all the results from the Fairways and Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

‘Tullip’ in full bloom at Newbridge Dog Track.

Racing Affairs: What this year’s Epsom derby winner has to do in the long run (Robert Catterson)

Naas gymnast takes five national titles.

Three packed pages from the KDFL as Kildare Town tops in a ten goal thriller against Newbridge Hotspurs; Foley’s cracking opener sets up Athy win; plus Focus on the CR Wynne Senior Division, along with the Team of the Week.

