In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Lilies get a warning message as Laois hammer Longford.
Minors come good in second half to book a Leinster semi final spot.
Kilcock finally shrug off Kilcullen in IFC replay.
SFL: Wins for Confey, Carbury, Naas draw with Athy while Raheens hold Celbridge; all the results tables and weekend club fixtures
Cumann na mBunscol U10 football finals two page special
Ladies: Leixlip girls take U16 title; Kilcullen crowned Féile champs again.
Kildare GAA and Dundara TV link up in new partnership deal.
Golf: results from the Fairways plus Picture Special from Solas Bhríd K Club Classic
The Golf Doctor (Gavin Lunny) weekly golf tip.
Weekly review of the Newbridge Dog meeting.
RacingAffairs: Naas, a nice place to stop before Royal Ascot (Robert Catterson).
KDFL: Three page special including Stalemate as Monasterevan and Castle Villa deadlocked in Senior Division; Newbridge Hotspurs tops in 13 match goal fest.
Plus all the results, fixtures, tables, noticeboard and extensive Focus on CR Wynne Senior Division; along with the KDFL Team of the Week.
All that in much much more in this week’s Leinster Leader Sport … in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on