Monasterevin basketballer named on Irish squad to travel to Luxembourg

Monasterevin basketballer, Claire Melia has been named on the Irish Senior Women’s squad due to travel to Luxembourg for a friendly tournament this weekend.

Today, the head coach Mark Scannell revealed the names of the players taking part.

The Irish Senior Women’s squad will play three games against the hosts, with the first game tipping in at 7.30pm on Friday, May 19, Game 2 getting underway at 6pm on Saturday, May 20 and the final game tipping in at 10am on Sunday, May 21.

Coach Scannell is looking forward to the weekend.

“These games are very important for us as we prepare for the Europeans next summer. This weekend will show us exactly where the squad currently stands and we are expecting three hard and good quality games against Luxembourg,” he said.

“From there, we will host Iceland in the 'Mardyke Series' in early June in Cork and Dublin, which will be another tough test for us and will help us to analyse the squad even further and plan ahead.”

Claire is from Monasterevin and plays with the Portlaoise Panters.