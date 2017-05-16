In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Opening rounds of the football championship ends with Clane’s shock win over St Laurence’s in the final game of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC.

Moorefield make no mistake at second time of asking

Rathangan get better of The House while Suncroft finally brush off Kill.

Plus extensive reports and picture coverage of all last week’s senior, intermediate and junior action.

Clane capture Féile title in a remarkable weekend for the Club.

Wins also for Maynooth and Suncroft.

Kildare minors take on Laois in Leinster Minor Football quarter final.

All the week’s GAA results and fixtures.

Kildare ladies outclass Offaly in U16 B final

Kill National School celebrate a basketball year to remember.

Golf: Craddockstown’s Clince and O’Brien firmly on the Ryder Cup trail; plus all the results from the Fairways and Gavin Lunny’s weekly Golf Tip.

Dowlings double up at Newbridge Dog Track.

RacingAffiars: A look at the most likely Epsom Derby chances leads to Cliffs Of Moher (Robert Catterson).

Pictures from Newbridge College Annual Show.

KDFL: Three page special with featured games, results, fixtures, noticeboard plus Focus on CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division, along with the KDFL Team of the Week.

Newbridge Town celebrate a great week.

