Naas' Piper's Hill College students land national golf honours in tight finish

Three students from Piper’s Hill College have landed a major golf honour.

Lauren Walsh, Fiona Behan and Isobel Gorey won the Irish Senior Schools Golf Championship.

They won their senior decider senior shooting a combined 55 points, defeating Sligo’s Ursuline College by a single point. It’s a considerable achievement considering that Ulster schools have dominated the competition in recent years. The team was coached by Christopher Brennan. Lauren Walsh also won the Mary Nowlan Cup, having got the best individual score (32 gross points). Lauren finished a single point ahead of Beth Coulter representing Our Lady and St. Patrick’s College Knock.

Rockport School Hollywood, Co. Down beat Muckross Park, Dublin, also by a point in the junior final.