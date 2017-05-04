Extra race date for Punchestown

Punchestown Racecourse has celebrated a record breaking national hunt festival and now it’s to get an extra race meeting.

Following the cancellation of the Sligo meeting which was scheduled for Monday May 22, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that a replacement National Hunt meeting will now be held at Punchestown on the same date.

This meeting will close for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday 17 May with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday 21 May. The time of the first race will be at 5.45pm.