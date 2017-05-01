Kildare punters nets over €11k on savy bet at Punchestown

A County Kildare customer hit the crossbar on Friday as their €2 Each-Way Lucky 63 bet saw four out of the six selections win, netting €11,519.07.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the bet that cost €252 in total with BoyleSports and watched Das Mooser win the 3:40 at Punchestown at 11/2, Wicklow Brave win the 5:30 at 12/1, Bacardy’s win the 6:05 at 10/1 and Montalbano win the 7:10 at 3/1.

The other two selections, Sandymount in the 2:35 at Perth and Penny Dreadful in the 5:05 at Doncaster failed to oblige.

The customer still managed to net a whopping €11,519.07 for their savvy picking.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said despite hitting the crossbar with their bet, the lucky Kildare customer still has reason to be celebrating after their four selections at Punchestown all obliged seeing them net €11,519.07.

Meanwhile BoyleSports refunded customers on 19 different horses throughout the course of the five day festival.

Some of the high profile refunds included the very well-backed Djakadam, who was just touched off by Sizing John in Wednesday’s Gold Cup and was one of several refunds as a result of their money back if second to the SP favourite offer. They also refunded bets on Labaik after he refused to race in the Champion Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday.