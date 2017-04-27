Day 3 Punchestown Racing Results: Thursday, April 27

From the racecourse

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

File photo of jockeys Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty in action at Punchestown last year

4.50pm: Friends First Cross Country Chase for the La Touche Cup

1 Treo Eile 2 Cantlow 3 First Lieutenant

4.15pm: Pigsback.com Nick Coen Memorial Handicap Chase

1 Don't Touch It 2 Caolaneoin 3 Neverushacon

3.40pm: JLT Handicap Hurdle

1 Bobabout 2 Runyon Rattler 3 Pinkie Brown 4 Highland Fling

