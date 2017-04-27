Day 3 Punchestown Racing Results: Thursday, April 27
From the racecourse
File photo of jockeys Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty in action at Punchestown last year
4.50pm: Friends First Cross Country Chase for the La Touche Cup
1 Treo Eile 2 Cantlow 3 First Lieutenant
4.15pm: Pigsback.com Nick Coen Memorial Handicap Chase
1 Don't Touch It 2 Caolaneoin 3 Neverushacon
3.40pm: JLT Handicap Hurdle
1 Bobabout 2 Runyon Rattler 3 Pinkie Brown 4 Highland Fling
READ MORE: THE PUNTER'S EYE: Punchestown Day 3 Tips and Preview
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on