Day 2 Punchestown Racing results: Wednesday, April 26
From the racecourse
File photo
6.05pm Racing Post Champion INH Flat Race
1 Fayonagh 2 Paloma Blue 3 Poli Roi
5.30pm Coral Punchestown Gold Cup
1 Sizing John 2 Djakadam 3 Coneygree
4.55pm Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle
1 Champagne Classic 2 Penhill 3 Tin Soldier
4.20pm Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle
1 C'est Jersey 2 Battleford 3 Burgas
3.40pm Martinstown Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle
1 Magic of Light 2 Blast of Koeman 3 A Rated 4 Fridaynightlights
