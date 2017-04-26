Day 2 Punchestown Racing results: Wednesday, April 26

6.05pm Racing Post Champion INH Flat Race

1 Fayonagh 2 Paloma Blue 3 Poli Roi

5.30pm Coral Punchestown Gold Cup

1 Sizing John 2 Djakadam 3 Coneygree

4.55pm Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle

1 Champagne Classic 2 Penhill 3 Tin Soldier

4.20pm Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

1 C'est Jersey 2 Battleford 3 Burgas

3.40pm Martinstown Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

1 Magic of Light 2 Blast of Koeman 3 A Rated 4 Fridaynightlights