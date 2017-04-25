In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Following Kildare’s one point win over Mayo, Kildare hurlers received a big boost when getting a home draw in Round 2 of the Christy Ring. Report, reaction and comment.

Kevin Feely appointed senior football vice captain, as two players added to championship squad.

Racing Affairs: Five good chances to make a few bob at Punchestown (Robert Catterson).

Minors advance with ten point win over Carlow.

SFL: wins for Moorefield, Sarsfields, Celbridge as League begins to hot up.

Camogie minors lose out to Antrim.

Weekend results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Golf: all the week’s results plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Rugby: Marvellous Naas effort comes up just short; plus, Dermot O’Mahoney’s weekly OvalOffice.

Volleyball: Perfect end to the season for Naas Cobras.

Want to give cricket a go? Here’s your chance.

Leinster Leader Sheehy Motors Star award for March gotes to Kildare senior footballers.

Newbridge Town on a winning streak.

Three page KDFL special including Senior Division Focus, plus results, reports, Noticeboard and up-to-date Tables.