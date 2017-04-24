Kildare GAA hosting youth event

Kildare GAA are hosting a youth forum in Clane GAA, this Saturday (April 29) from 10am to 2pm.

The forum is encouraging young people from clubs across the county to have a voice.

If your club has a male and female youth member that would represent and discuss "Youth Interests and Issues", then let your local clubs Children's Officer know.

They can then submit names to County Children’s Officer.

A great day in store.