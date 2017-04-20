Round 1
Kildare Club Football Championship Fixtures
First round fixtures for the senior, intermediate and junior football championship have been released. Played over two weekends of May 5, 6 and 7 and May 12, 13 14 are are as follows:
Friday, May 5
Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 7:00pm: Grange vs Milltown
The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 8:15pm: Kill vs Suncroft
Saturday, May 6
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Celbridge vs Round Towers
Newbridge at 5:15pm: Athy vs Castledermot
Newbridge at 7pm: Sarsfields vs Maynooth
The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Two Mile House vs Rathangan
Sunday, May 7
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Naas vs Eadestown
Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Allenwood vs Leixlip
Newbridge at 5:15pm: Carbury vs Johnstownbridge
Newbridge at 7pm: Moorefield vs Confey
Friday, May 12
Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 7pm: Ballykelly vs Rheban
Hawkfield at 8:15pm: Ballymore Eustace vs Robertstown
Saturday, May 13
Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Cappagh vs Caragh
The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Nurney vs Ellistown
Newbridge at 5:15pm: Ballyteague vs Sallins
Newbridge at 7pm: Clogherinkoe vs Monasterevan
Sunday, May 14
The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Kilcullen vs Kilcock
Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Raheens vs Castlemitchell
Newbridge at 5:15pm: Straffan vs St. Kevin's
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Newbridge at 7pm: St. Laurence's vs Clane
