Kildare Club Football Championship Fixtures

First round fixtures for the senior, intermediate and junior football championship have been released. Played over two weekends of May 5, 6 and 7 and May 12, 13 14 are are as follows:

Friday, May 5

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 7:00pm: Grange vs Milltown

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 8:15pm: Kill vs Suncroft

Saturday, May 6

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Celbridge vs Round Towers

Newbridge at 5:15pm: Athy vs Castledermot

Newbridge at 7pm: Sarsfields vs Maynooth

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Two Mile House vs Rathangan

Sunday, May 7

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Naas vs Eadestown

Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Allenwood vs Leixlip

Newbridge at 5:15pm: Carbury vs Johnstownbridge

Newbridge at 7pm: Moorefield vs Confey

Friday, May 12

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 7pm: Ballykelly vs Rheban

Hawkfield at 8:15pm: Ballymore Eustace vs Robertstown

Saturday, May 13

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Cappagh vs Caragh

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Nurney vs Ellistown

Newbridge at 5:15pm: Ballyteague vs Sallins

Newbridge at 7pm: Clogherinkoe vs Monasterevan

Sunday, May 14

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship Hawkfield at 2pm: Kilcullen vs Kilcock

Hawkfield at 3:30pm: Raheens vs Castlemitchell

Newbridge at 5:15pm: Straffan vs St. Kevin's

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Newbridge at 7pm: St. Laurence's vs Clane