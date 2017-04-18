In this week’s Leinster Leader Sport

Forty page Punchestown Supplement Special, with news, views, interviews, tips, a look ahead, a look back; fashion tips and much much more.

Minor hurlers give it their all but bow out to Offaly.

Confident Kildare take on Mayo in opening round of the Christy Ring.

Lilies Lady Minors crash out to Dublin

Minor footballers open their championship campaign.

Opening round of the senior, intermediate and junior football championship draw.

SFL round-up.

Derry pip Kildare in camogie league semi final.

All the weeek’s GAA club results, fixtures and SFL tables.

Rugby: Naas win secures home draw in the AIL play-off

Good wins for Leinster and Naas (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Results from the Fairways, plus The Gofd Doctor (Gavin Lunny) weekly tip.

Picture Golf Special from Kildare GAA Development Squads annual golf scramble fund raiser.

A look back on three of the best battles National Hunt has ever witnessed (Robert Catterson).

KDFL three page special including Focus on CR Wynne Senior Division; Team of the Week.

Close finish but Caragh keep on top of Naas.

Another win for Monread as they outclass Coill Dubh,

Plus all the results, fixtures, tables and Noticeboard from the KDFL.