In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Despite Kildare’s lost to Galway in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final, manager Cian O’Neill remains optimistic for the future.

Report, reaction and comment on the big game.

Overall an excellent league, now time to learn and move on (Tommy Callaghan).

Impressive win for minors but marred by two after-match sendings off

Kildare Ladies bid for Leinster minor honors.

SHC: wins for Naas, Coill Dubh and Confey.

Pictures from Monday’s Go Games in Croke Park.

Schools Spikeball: Great displays from Socil Mhuire Newbridge squads.

Two page picture special and report on Cuman na mBunscol Schools Cross Country.

Results and upcoming events from the Fairways.

The Golf Doctor: Mix it up a little to improve your golf (Gavin Lunny).

The Oval Office: Dermot O’Mahoney weekly round-up as promotion beckons for Naas RFC.

Racing Affairs: Six to side with in the summer of ‘17 (Robert Catterson).

Three page KDFL Special, reports, results, fixtures, Noticeboard plus weekly Focus on CR Wynne Senior Division, along with the Team of the Week