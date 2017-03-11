Kildare lineout for vital AHL against Carlow

Joe Quaid and his management team have named the Kildare team to take on Carlow in their vital Allianz Hurling League Division 2A game at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, tomorrow (Sunday March 12, throw-in 2 pm

KILDARE:

Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall Ó Muineacháín; Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Ross Bergin; Michael Reidy, David Reidy; Jack Sheridan, Paul Divilly, Michael Purcelll; Brian Byrne, John Mulhall, Mark Delaney.