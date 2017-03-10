Thunder And Roses bids for biggest ever Naas pot

The Mouse Morris trained Thunder And Roses (2015 Irish Grand National winner) heads the list of 19 delcared runners for Sunday’s richest ever ‘Chase at Naas, the €100,000 Download the Ladbrokes Exchange App Leinster National.

Last year’s winning trainer, Jim Dreaper, is represented by Sizing Coal.

Gordon Elliott has three in the race, Ucello Conti, Rightdownthemiddle and Space Cadet while Willie Mullins is represented by Sambremont who will be the mount of Paul Townend, the trainer and jockey combination who teamed up to win the race with Ballytrim back in 2010.

Five of the eight runners in the Irish Racing Writers Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle were victorious on their last start with trainer Gordon Elliott and owner JP McManus bidding to make it successive wins in the race, this time with Minella Till Dawn. McManus is also represented in the race by the Joseph O’Brien-trained Outspoken and trainer Willie Mullins is also double handed with Bleu Berry and Riven Light.

Ball D’arc will be favourite to make it three consecutive wins this season when heading the field for the Grade 3 Naas Directors Plate Novice Chase, in which he will take on four rivals, while the concluding bumper will see the impressive Fairyhouse winner Mystic Theatre try to double her tally on the racecourse.

The first race on Sunday is 2.10 and the ground is currently soft to heavy. For more information on the Ladbrokes Exchange Leinster National race day visit www.naasracecourse.com.