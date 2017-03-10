Kill Ladies, off to Madrid

Kill Senior Ladies Football panel travel to Madrid today Friday (March 10), to play in their first ever overseas tournament.

Also taking part in the first inaugural Madrid Harps Invitational are Blackhill Emeralds, Co. Monaghan, Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa, Co. Tyrone.St. Mary's University College, Belfast and Mercy College Sligo.

The Kill team have worked very hard fundraising and organising the trip and we wish them best of luck and most of all have loads of fun #itsYOURclub