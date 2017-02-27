Three Kildare schools contest national basketball league finals
Three Kildare schools will be lining out for the Schools Basketball League finals at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght over the next three days.
The Pipers Hill, Naas U/16B boys are in action at 10.30am tomorrow followed by the U/16B girls from the Cross and Passion, Kilcullen at 12 midday.
Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip will be competing in the U19A final at 10.30am on Wednesday.
