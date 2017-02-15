Ladies National League

Lilies name Ladies team to take on Cavan

Erica Burke, Kildare captain for Sunday's clash with Cavan

Kildare Ladies manager, Morgan O’Callaghan, has named his team for Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 against Cavan, at Hawkfield.

KILDARE

Aoife Molyneaux;

Tara Hallinan, Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Cribbin;

Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Aisling Curley;

Rachel Reidy, Róisín Byrne;

Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly;

Ellen Dowling, Trina Duggan, Mikaela McKenna.