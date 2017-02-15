Lilies name Ladies team to take on Cavan

Kildare Ladies manager, Morgan O’Callaghan, has named his team for Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 against Cavan, at Hawkfield.

KILDARE

Aoife Molyneaux;

Tara Hallinan, Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Cribbin;

Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Aisling Curley;

Rachel Reidy, Róisín Byrne;

Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly;

Ellen Dowling, Trina Duggan, Mikaela McKenna.