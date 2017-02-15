Ladies National League
Lilies name Ladies team to take on Cavan
Erica Burke, Kildare captain for Sunday's clash with Cavan
Kildare Ladies manager, Morgan O’Callaghan, has named his team for Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 against Cavan, at Hawkfield.
KILDARE
Aoife Molyneaux;
Tara Hallinan, Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Cribbin;
Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Aisling Curley;
Rachel Reidy, Róisín Byrne;
Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly;
Ellen Dowling, Trina Duggan, Mikaela McKenna.
