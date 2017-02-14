In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Moving in the right direction … report, reaction, table, fixtures and comment on Kildare’s win over Cork in the Allianz Football League
The Rebels gunned down by lively Lily sharp shooters (Tommy Callaghan).
Kildare rob The Orchard and the points as they open their AHL campaign in Armagh, report and reaction.
Co. Board musings: Positiive week ends on a bit of a sour note
Kildare minors just shade it over Louth in Leinster League opener.
Rugby: Storming fiish gives Naas another victory.
Heaslip at the helm of Ireland win (Dermot O’Mahoney).
Golf: Joseph Byrne, a rising golf star.
The Golf Doctor: Perfecting the art of chipping (Gavin Lunny).
Quarter final place for Newbrige College Juniors
Racing Affairs: Irish equine talent with Cheltenham handicap races in their sights (Robert Catterson).
Dogs: Brace of winners for John and Eugene.
Basketball: Patricians fall at All Ireland semi final stage.
Motorsport: Mark Reade and Leastone launch 2017 campaign
