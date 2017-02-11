Allianz Hurling League Division 2A, Round 1
Kildare team to take on Armagh in AHL
Brian Byrne, names at corner for Sunday's clash with Armagh
The Kildare hurling team to take on Armagh on Sunday, February 12, in The Athletic Grounds, Armagh, throw-in 13.15, is as follows:
Paul Dermody;
Cian Forde, John Doran, Michael Reidy;
Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Neil Ó Muineacháin;
Ross Bergin, Dinny Stapleton;
Michael Purcell, David Moran, Peter Reidy;
David Reidy, Jack Sheridan, Brian Byrne.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on