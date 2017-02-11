Kildare team to take on Armagh in AHL

The Kildare hurling team to take on Armagh on Sunday, February 12, in The Athletic Grounds, Armagh, throw-in 13.15, is as follows:

Paul Dermody;

Cian Forde, John Doran, Michael Reidy;

Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Neil Ó Muineacháin;

Ross Bergin, Dinny Stapleton;

Michael Purcell, David Moran, Peter Reidy;

David Reidy, Jack Sheridan, Brian Byrne.