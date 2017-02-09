Naas man Eamonn Denieffe appointed to DRA panel

Naas man, Eamonn Denieffe, has been appointed to the panel of the Dispute Resolution Authority (DRA)

A solicitor with Cooney Cawley, Wolf Tone House, Naas Town Centre, in Naas, Mr Denieffe is a former county hurler with Kildare and, of course, with his club, Naas.

The DRA is independent of the GAA and maintains a panel of arbitrators from which it establishes arbitration triubnals to deal with GAA disputes referred ot it.

The panel comprises of solicitors, barristers, arbitrators and persons who are properly qualified to resolve disputes relating to the rules of the Association.

Eamonn Denieffe is also a member of the Hearings Committee of Kildare GAA.