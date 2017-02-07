Redevelopment
St Conleth's gets the green light
The proposed new development at St Conleth's Park (Phase 1)
Kildare Co. Council has given Kildare GAA Co. Board the go ahead for the initial refurbishment of St Conleth’s Park, originally announced some months ago.
Phase 1 of the development allows for the upgrade of the clubhouse building, including four dressing rooms, medical facilities, meeting rooms, reception area, office space, control room, multi-functional room and kitchens, guest welfare facilities.
The Board has also got the go ahead (Phase 2) to increase the pitch dimensions, bringing it up to Croke Park dimensions.
Phase 3 of the development, planning not yet lodged, is for the demolition and reconstruction of a new stand.
The entire project is expected to cost in excess of €3m.
