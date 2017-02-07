St Conleth's gets the green light

Kildare Co. Council has given Kildare GAA Co. Board the go ahead for the initial refurbishment of St Conleth’s Park, originally announced some months ago.

Phase 1 of the development allows for the upgrade of the clubhouse building, including four dressing rooms, medical facilities, meeting rooms, reception area, office space, control room, multi-functional room and kitchens, guest welfare facilities.

The Board has also got the go ahead (Phase 2) to increase the pitch dimensions, bringing it up to Croke Park dimensions.

Phase 3 of the development, planning not yet lodged, is for the demolition and reconstruction of a new stand.

The entire project is expected to cost in excess of €3m.