In this week's Leinster Leader sport

Rebels on the way after encouraging performance against Meath

Report, reaction and comment on the big game.

‘Baller’ Ben gets the fans, and manager,somewhat excited (Tommy Callaghan).

As the Kildare hurlers begin their campaign we look ahead and talk to manager Joe Quaid.

Picture Special as Club Kildare host Business Breakfast

Late penalty leaves The Lilies disappointed in Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies Football League.

22 Question GAA Quiz 1916-2016 … the answers and the winners.

The Golf Doctor with Gavin Lunny, plus results from The Fairways.

Rugby: Naas move up to fourth after thrilling win over UL Bohemians.

Uninspiring start to Six Nations (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Wins for Knockaulin Mist and Stripe Mary at Newbridge Dogs.

Racing Affairs: Favs and some dark horses, sort out this supreme puzzle if you can (Robert Catterson).

Two Mile House tops in Community Games Rugby Blitz

Boxing: Boys out of contention ... but here come the girls.

Hockey: Naas 1sts dominate Suttonians.