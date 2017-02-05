Allianz Football League
Lilies open impressively against Meath
Allianz Football League
Niall Kelly in sparkling form
Kildare had ten points to spare over Meath in an impressive opening display at Navan in the Allianz Football League Division 2 clash this afternoon
A goal on 16 seconds from Ben McCormack had Kildare on the front foot from the word go. By half time Kildare led 2-7 to 0-7, Niall Kelly getting the first of his two goals before the break.
Meath made a strong burst at the end of the opening half but a brilliant save from Mark Donnellan denied them a goal.
Kildare kicked on in the second, scoring another goal from Kelly going on to win 3-17 to 0-16.
KILDARE
Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin 0-1; Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly 1-1, Paul Cribbin 0-2; Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Daniel Flynn 0-1, Ben McCormack 1-3. Subs: Cathal McNally for Fergal Conway (63 minutes); Peter Kelly for Mick O’Grady (65 minutes); Shea Ryan for Johnny Byrne (65 minutes): Eamonn Callaghan for Niall Kelly (67 minutes); Conor Hartley for Daniel Flynn (67 minutes); David Slattery for Ben McCormack (67 minutes).
MEATH
Jack Hannigan; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Mickey Burke; Brian Power, Shane McEntee, Alan Forde 0-2; Cian O’Brien, Bryan Menton 0-1; Cillian O’Sullivan 0-2, Graham Reilly cpt. 0-4 Alan Douglas; Eamon Wallace, Brian Sheridan, Donal Lenihan 0-7 (5 frees). David McQuillan for Mickey Burke (black card 20 minutes): Adam Flanagan for Brian Power (half time); Ruairí Ó Coileáin (half time); Bobby O’Brien for Brian Sheridan (46 minutes): Conor Downey for Eamonn Wallace (51 minutes); Willie Carry for (Shane McEntee (65 minutes):.
