Lilies open impressively against Meath

Kildare had ten points to spare over Meath in an impressive opening display at Navan in the Allianz Football League Division 2 clash this afternoon

A goal on 16 seconds from Ben McCormack had Kildare on the front foot from the word go. By half time Kildare led 2-7 to 0-7, Niall Kelly getting the first of his two goals before the break.

Meath made a strong burst at the end of the opening half but a brilliant save from Mark Donnellan denied them a goal.

Kildare kicked on in the second, scoring another goal from Kelly going on to win 3-17 to 0-16.

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin 0-1; Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly 1-1, Paul Cribbin 0-2; Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Daniel Flynn 0-1, Ben McCormack 1-3. Subs: Cathal McNally for Fergal Conway (63 minutes); Peter Kelly for Mick O’Grady (65 minutes); Shea Ryan for Johnny Byrne (65 minutes): Eamonn Callaghan for Niall Kelly (67 minutes); Conor Hartley for Daniel Flynn (67 minutes); David Slattery for Ben McCormack (67 minutes).

MEATH

Jack Hannigan; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Mickey Burke; Brian Power, Shane McEntee, Alan Forde 0-2; Cian O’Brien, Bryan Menton 0-1; Cillian O’Sullivan 0-2, Graham Reilly cpt. 0-4 Alan Douglas; Eamon Wallace, Brian Sheridan, Donal Lenihan 0-7 (5 frees). David McQuillan for Mickey Burke (black card 20 minutes): Adam Flanagan for Brian Power (half time); Ruairí Ó Coileáin (half time); Bobby O’Brien for Brian Sheridan (46 minutes): Conor Downey for Eamonn Wallace (51 minutes); Willie Carry for (Shane McEntee (65 minutes):.

