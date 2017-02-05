Kildare and Meath lineouts for today's AFL opener

Pairc Tailteann, Navan, is the venue for today’s Allianz Football League (Division 2) opener between Kildare and Meath.

The much anticipated clash, throws in at 2 pm and the lineouts are as follows:

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack.

MEATH

Jack Hannigan; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Mickey Burke; Brian Power, Shane McEntee, Alan Forde; Cian O’Brien, Bryan Menton; Cillian O’Sullivan, Graham Reilly cpt., Paddy Kennell; Eamon Wallace, Brian Sheridan, Donal Lenihan.

Meanwhile last night (Saturday January 4) three League games got this season’s campaign officially under way with games in three divisions.

In Division 1 Monaghan turned over Mayo, by the narrowest of margins on a final score line of Monaghan1-11 to 0-12, the star of the show being the winners Conor McManus who scored six points.

In Divison 2, Fermanagh, who play Kildare in Newbrige in Round 3, recorded an impressive win over Down (in Newry) 1-16 to 0-10. Managed by former Down hero Pete McGrath, Fermanagh sent out a stern warning of their capabilities in Division 2, while Down got off to the worst possible start, having gone through last season without recording a win in Division 1.

Division 3 saw Laois take on Louth in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, but it was not a happy start for their new manager, former Tipp boss, Peter Creedon, as the boys from the Wee County handed the home side a bit of a hammering, winning 2-16 to 0-10, Laois finishing with 14 players.