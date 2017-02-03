Fit and well Niall Kelly ready for the Meath challenge

"Preparation has gone well, and while we were disappointed with our performance in the O’Byrne Cup semi final against Dublin, we have worked hard over the last two weeks, on those aspects of our game that went wrong, and we are now all looking forward to Sunday.

The words of Kildare centre half forward, Niall Kelly, the Athy man was present this morning (Friday January 3) at The Osprey Hotel in Naas where Club Kildare hosted a Business Breakfast with current and, hopefully, future sponsors.

Niall, who only this week took up a position with Brady Family as a marketing executive, working under Audrey Aspell who is the Brand Manager with Brady Family, and while eagerly looking forward to Sunday, Niall is fully aware of the test ahead.

“We played Meath two years ago in Navan and they got the vital late scores to win by a few points. It is a tough place to go and win so we are under no illusions exactly what this Meath side will bring.”

Niall reminds us that Meath, under a new management, will be eager and very anxious to get the new set-up off to a winning start, and “as always they will fancy themselves but I am expecting another very close game and it could come down to the last few minutes and whatever team can work harder on the day.”

This is the first time in a few years that the Athy man will start the season injury free.

“I have had a good start to the season; have a very good pre-season under me, unlike the previous few years when I had a lot of injuries, so touch wood, I will stay that way for the rest of the year; it is very early days yet just the start of February; the real important stuff is not until June or July, but I am, along with all the lads, working very hard, hope we can all keep injury free and with the help of Cian (O’Neill) and the Strength and Conditioning lads it will stay that way, but so far all going well and really looking forward to Sunday.”