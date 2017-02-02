No shocks as Lilies take on The Royals

With Fionn Dowling ruled out with a foot injury, there are no real shocks as Cian O’Neill and his management team name their staring XV for Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 game against Meath at Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm throw-in.

Ollie Lyons returns to corner back, from the team that lost to Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup semi final, while Tommy Moolick is named at no. 9.

Ben McCormack makes his League debut.

KILDARE

1 Mark Donnellan Maynooth;

2 Mick O’Grady Celbridge

3 David Hyland Athy

4 Ollie Lyons Celbridge;

5 Johnny Byrne Allenwood

6 Eoin Doyle Naas

7 Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge;

8 Kevin Feely Athy

9 Tommy Moolick Leixlip;

10 Fergal Conway Celbridge

11 Niall Kelly Athy

12 Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge;

13 Neil Flynn Maynooth

14 Daniel Flynn Johnstownbridge

15 Ben McCormack.