Newbridge College crash out of Senior Cup

Newbridge College crashed out of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup, first round, on Wednesday, going under to St Mary’s College 24-7.

On a greasy pitch handing errors were plentiful as both sides attempted to run the ball.

Hugo Conway crossed the line for Mary’s, converted by Ruairi Shields to make it 7-0 on 30 minutes.

St Mary’s ran in two more tries before Newbridge finally got a score on the board when Kevin Fyne crossed for a try, converted by Luke Maloney.

Final score St Mary’s College 24 Newbridge College 7.

Newbridge College: T Connolly; J Deane K Fitzgerald D Ryan K Kyne; B Caulfield L Maloney; B Howlett; R Wynne cpt., N Stapleton;T Hovenden-Kelly D Morrissey; C Prendergast H O’Neill R Ryan. Subs: E Dowling for Ryan; L Kelly for Howlett; P O’Brien for Caulfield; E Conroy for Deane; C Murphy for Connolly; J Peacock for Wynne; D Doyle for Stapleton; O Halpin for Prendergast.