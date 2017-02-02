Rugby: Leinster Schools
Newbridge College crash out of Senior Cup
Newbridge College crashed out of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup, first round, on Wednesday, going under to St Mary’s College 24-7.
On a greasy pitch handing errors were plentiful as both sides attempted to run the ball.
Hugo Conway crossed the line for Mary’s, converted by Ruairi Shields to make it 7-0 on 30 minutes.
St Mary’s ran in two more tries before Newbridge finally got a score on the board when Kevin Fyne crossed for a try, converted by Luke Maloney.
Final score St Mary’s College 24 Newbridge College 7.
Newbridge College: T Connolly; J Deane K Fitzgerald D Ryan K Kyne; B Caulfield L Maloney; B Howlett; R Wynne cpt., N Stapleton;T Hovenden-Kelly D Morrissey; C Prendergast H O’Neill R Ryan. Subs: E Dowling for Ryan; L Kelly for Howlett; P O’Brien for Caulfield; E Conroy for Deane; C Murphy for Connolly; J Peacock for Wynne; D Doyle for Stapleton; O Halpin for Prendergast.
