Lilies Ladies name team for Tyrone clash

Interim Kildare manager Morgan O’Callaghan has named the Kildare Ladies team for the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2, Round 2 game against Tyrone on Sunday at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige, which throws-in at 2 pm.

The full line up is:

Aoife Molyneaux; Tara Hallinan, Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Cribbin; Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Aisling Curley; Rachel Reidy, Aisling Holton; Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly; Ellen Dowling, Róisín Byrne, Mikaela McKenna.