Lidl Ladies National Football League
Lilies Ladies name team for Tyrone clash
Aisling Curley named on the half back line for Sunda's clash against Tyrone
Interim Kildare manager Morgan O’Callaghan has named the Kildare Ladies team for the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2, Round 2 game against Tyrone on Sunday at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige, which throws-in at 2 pm.
The full line up is:
Aoife Molyneaux; Tara Hallinan, Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Cribbin; Shauna Kendrick, Rachael Corrigan, Aisling Curley; Rachel Reidy, Aisling Holton; Orlaith Kirwan, Molly Price, Eadaoin Connolly; Ellen Dowling, Róisín Byrne, Mikaela McKenna.
